Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $88,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,989.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,638.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4,370.41. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

