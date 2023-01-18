Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

NDSN stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $247.08.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

