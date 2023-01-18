Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of APA worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 315.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 324.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 297.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Trading Down 0.4 %

APA opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

