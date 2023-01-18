Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,891,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,186 shares of company stock valued at $275,507 and have sold 10,363 shares valued at $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

