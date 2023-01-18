Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after purchasing an additional 475,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 275,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $8,946,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

ATR opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.