Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $319.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $492.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

