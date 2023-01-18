Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 260,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $320.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

