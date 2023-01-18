Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
CRL opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $350.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.