Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $350.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.