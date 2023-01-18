Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Generac by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Generac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.