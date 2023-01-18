Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,759. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

