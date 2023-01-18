Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

