Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

