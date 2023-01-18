Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,278 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

