Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 33,689 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.19 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,464,898. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

