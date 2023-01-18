Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,353 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,265. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

