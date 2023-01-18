MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

MKSI stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $180.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

