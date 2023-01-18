MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of MKSI opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.