Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

