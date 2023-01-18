NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Price Performance
NASDAQ:NH opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.96. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.
