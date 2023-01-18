National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.18

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.18 and traded as high as C$98.15. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.66, with a volume of 458,771 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.28.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,148.72. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders have sold a total of 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

