Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.14. 1,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares during the period.

