Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

