NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.64) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.64) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.20).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 298.70 ($3.64) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.75.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.