Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Nautilus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

