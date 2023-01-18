Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

