NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend of $0.47

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,580. The firm has a market cap of £771.72 million and a PE ratio of 2,260.27. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,300 ($15.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($23.22).

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.