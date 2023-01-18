NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.77 on Monday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after acquiring an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after acquiring an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

