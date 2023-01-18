Netflix, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $9.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.74.

Netflix stock opened at $326.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.