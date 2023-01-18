New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

