NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $127.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.79.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $128.14 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 257,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.