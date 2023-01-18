NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.