NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of NiSource worth $87,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NiSource by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.