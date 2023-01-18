Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Shares Down 1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.57. 53,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 81,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.30) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.61) to €11.80 ($12.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.