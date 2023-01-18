Northland Capmk Comments on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn ($9.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($5.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.90 EPS.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.20% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

