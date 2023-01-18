NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,777,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

