NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,051 shares of company stock worth $10,835,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.