NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,792 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

