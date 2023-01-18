NorthRock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,390 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TEL opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $160.85.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

