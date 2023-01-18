NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

