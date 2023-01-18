NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.