NorthRock Partners LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $316.94 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

