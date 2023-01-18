NorthRock Partners LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

