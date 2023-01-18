NorthRock Partners LLC Has $247,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

