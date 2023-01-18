NorthRock Partners LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

