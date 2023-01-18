NorthRock Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.