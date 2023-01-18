NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,246,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,474 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

