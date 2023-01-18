NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock worth $33,179,644 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.