NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $221.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

