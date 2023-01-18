NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MBB stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.