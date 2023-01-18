NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

